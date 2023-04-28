IG Model Sophia Culpo Says NFL Player Ex-Boyfriend Betrayed Her!

There’s some drama surrounding Instagram model Sophia Culpo’s recent breakup!

In case you missed it, the younger sister of Olivia Culpo revealed she and NFL player Braxton Berrios ended their relationship after he joined the Miami Dolphins in a video posted on TikTok last month. In the clip, Sophia shared the update on her love life with fans by calling her and her older sibling Aurora “the single sisters.” You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

At the time of the video, Sophia did not say much about her breakup with Braxton. But after taking a few weeks to settle into this new chapter of her life, the 26-year-old influencer is finally ready to shed some light on what happened – and it sounds like things got messy! When a fan asked Sophia if she was “able to talk about” her breakup during an Instagram Stories Q&A session, she shared with her followers that she still hasn’t been able to “process” the breakup after it ended in betrayal! What?!! Without getting into too many details, Sophia explained:

“I wasn’t able to talk about this when it first happened. I still don’t really have words. I’m not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details. I haven’t addressed this because it’s been really hard to come to terms with and process. I’ll say that it didn’t end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken.”

Whoa! While going through this difficult time, she noted she has the most “amazing support system” by her side:

“But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone’s love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me.”

Sophia went on to reveal how the split took an emotional toll on her and led to “unintentional” weight loss. Oh no! She said:

“But I do know that I shared my relationship with you guys so it makes sense that there are questions about why this person is no longer in my life. I know that I’ve lost a lot of weight. It’s not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system.”

“Trust was broken”?! “Betrayal”?! Obvi we don’t know what really happened since Sophia isn’t spilling all of the tea about their split. However, when those words are being thrown around while talking about a breakup, it makes us think there could have been some alleged cheating going on. But who knows!

Wrapping up her statement, Sophia thanked her loved ones for always sticking by her side through hard times:

“I have the most amazing family and friends and I’m really grateful that I’m even able to pick myself up and move myself to a new place on my own. So, there are a lot of things that I am grateful for… I don’t wish what I went through on my anybody. I really, really don’t and I’m trying my best to just take the high road here.”

Sophia added:

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support, I really do. It means a lot to me. Us girls’ girls gotta stick together and one day I will share all the lessons that I’ve learned.”

