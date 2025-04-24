Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sydney Sweeney & Ex Jonathan Davino Struggling To ‘Pull the Plug’ After Ending Engagement David Harbour's First Response To A Lily Allen Divorce Question Is... Not Good. Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino NOT Back Together! Here's What They Were Doing In Florida! Penn Badgley Opens Up About The Challenges Of Dating Blake Lively During Gossip Girl! How Billy Ray Cyrus’ Ex-Wife Firerose Is Dealing With Surprise Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley Michelle Obama Reveals The Reason She Skipped Donald Trump's Inauguration Amid Barack Divorce Rumors!  Why Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Perfect' For Billy Ray Cyrus After 'Depressing' Divorce & Family Drama! Sydney Sweeney Seen With Ex Jonathan Davino AGAIN! Did Kanye West Win Back Bianca Censori With Shocking Cousin Confession?! She's 'Fully Supporting' Him Now! Oprah Winfrey Called Out For 'Shady' Tina Knowles Interview After Cancer Diagnosis Reveal -- See Why! Kim Kardashian Source Calls BS On Kanye -- He 'Didn't Ask To See The Kids Aside From North'! Ben Affleck Shooting His Shot With Sydney Sweeney -- He's 'Crushing On' Her For More Than 'Her Looks', Says Source!

Sophie Turner

Oh No! Why Fans Think Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Have Split!

Oh No! Why Fans Think Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Have Split!

Say it ain’t so!

Sophie Turner has fans thinking she broke up with her beau Peregrine Pearson! After almost two years of dating, the 29-year-old ex of Joe Jonas has caused a stir on social media after eagle-eyed followers noticed she made a major change on her Instagram account.

The Game of Thrones alum hasn’t posted a picture of the British aristocrat since January (in her New Year’s recap), and if that wasn’t enough reason to worry about, she’s gone and unfollowed him, as well. So sad to see! Of course, this is a pretty sure-fire sign something is going on (unless her account glitched out like Justin Bieber‘s).

Related: Taylor Swift Openly Trolls Joe Jonas On Behalf Of Sophie!

Another piece of evidence worrying fans is what Sophie posted to her Stories. On Wednesday, the mother of two shared a quote that simply read “tutto passa” — which is Italian for “everything passes.” Oh, no… “Everything passes” as in her romance has come and gone? Hmm.

One thing to note, though, is her PDA-filled birthday post to Peregrine is still live at the moment. She wrote back in October of last year:

“Happy Birthday to my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving.”

For the record, it’s unclear if Peregrine has also unfollowed Sophie since he has a private page. They were last spotted together in early March at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are these two donezo? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Sophie Turner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 24, 2025 16:40pm PDT

Share This