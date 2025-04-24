Oh No! Why Fans Think Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Have Split!

Say it ain’t so!

Sophie Turner has fans thinking she broke up with her beau Peregrine Pearson! After almost two years of dating, the 29-year-old ex of Joe Jonas has caused a stir on social media after eagle-eyed followers noticed she made a major change on her Instagram account.

The Game of Thrones alum hasn’t posted a picture of the British aristocrat since January (in her New Year’s recap), and if that wasn’t enough reason to worry about, she’s gone and unfollowed him, as well. So sad to see! Of course, this is a pretty sure-fire sign something is going on (unless her account glitched out like Justin Bieber‘s).

Another piece of evidence worrying fans is what Sophie posted to her Stories. On Wednesday, the mother of two shared a quote that simply read “tutto passa” — which is Italian for “everything passes.” Oh, no… “Everything passes” as in her romance has come and gone? Hmm.

One thing to note, though, is her PDA-filled birthday post to Peregrine is still live at the moment. She wrote back in October of last year:

“Happy Birthday to my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving.”

For the record, it’s unclear if Peregrine has also unfollowed Sophie since he has a private page. They were last spotted together in early March at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are these two donezo? Sound OFF (below).

