Taylor Swift Openly Trolls Joe Jonas On Behalf Of Sophie Turner!

Taylor Swift is always a girl’s girl!

During Thursday’s The Eras Tour show in Toronto, Mz. Swift broke out some songs for her acoustic set that were just perfect for her bestie Sophie Turner, who recently spent some time living at her apartment in NYC. The actress split up with Joe Jonas last year — and Tay has some songs rumored to be about her own breakup with the Jonas Brothers frontman. In a mashup, the 34-year-old put two of those songs together, Mr. Perfectly Fine and Better Than Revenge.

Ch-ch-check out the set (below):

Many fans chimed in with their opinions on this, and lots of Swifties were quick to mention Sophie. Some even theorized Taylor did this specific mashup because the Game of Thrones star might’ve been hiding somewhere in the audience or backstage:

the joe jonas medley followed by state of grace x labyrinth when sophie has a new man you can’t convince me this wasn’t all for Sophie”

Taylor swift did the most funny thing by playing a mashup of Mr perfectly fine (written for Joe Jonas) and better than revenge (a song written about Joe Jonas cheating on her)”

“Tay really said f**k Joe Jonas”

Taylor said tonight Joe Jonas does not deserve peace and she’s so real for that tbh”

“Does anyone know if Sophie was there? This seems so random but not unappreciated”

“Sophie Turner’s special request”

Reactions to this medley, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Nov 22, 2024 13:40pm PDT

