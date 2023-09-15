Sophie Turner Kissing Another Guy After Joe Jonas Breakup -- But It's Just For Her New Show!

Sophie Turner has a job to do — even in the midst of a divorce.

It looks like the Game of Thrones actress is making due on her contractual obligations, no matter how she — or Joe Jonas — may feel about them. In pics obtained by multiple outlets on Friday, the 27-year-old can be seen shooting scenes for her upcoming ITVX show Joan, in which she plays a notorious jewel thief in 1980s London. Except, it’s the nature of the pics that’s particularly catching our attention…

In a couple steamy set photos, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, who can be seen in her character’s platinum blonde bob, locks lips with her onscreen husband, played by actor Frank Dillane! The pics, which were captured on a beautiful, sunny beach in Spain, see their characters chatting on lounge chairs with drinks in hand, before they move to the shore, splash around, and give one another a proper snog. See (below):

Sophie Turner Locks Lips with Costar Frank Dillane While Filming in Spain https://t.co/fk6OKCnH79 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2023

But again — this isn’t Sophie moving on from Joe already. It’s literally just a scene for the show, so no need to get your conspiracy caps on.

Obviously it’s gotta be all the more awkward for her considering the ball just started rolling on her IRL divorce. But an actor’s gotta do what an actor’s gotta do… That’s the special thing about the craft, right?? None of it’s real! We can’t wait to see what Sophie serves up for us once it drops — especially this scene!

Will YOU be tuning in, Perezcious readers? What do YOU make of the pics? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC & Vanity Fair/YouTube]