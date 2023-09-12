Sophie Turner Looks Completely Different In First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce News!

Sophie Turner ain’t letting a divorce get in the way of her career.

It’s been a week since the shocking news the Game of Thrones actress and Joe Jonas decided to end their marriage, and we’re just now getting our first peek at her new single look. While we got a glimpse of the momma of two partying it up in a UK pub, that was a couple days before the bombshell news dropped. She’s been MIA since. now she’s back and… in her platinum era??

In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the 27-year-old can be seen back on set to continue shooting her new IXTV series, Joan — and she looks damn good! In the photos, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star appeared to be taking a cigarette break from filming in Spain while sporting gray bike shorts, a black tank, Adidas slides, and a short, PLATINUM blonde wig! She also had a massive white temporary tattoo across her entire back, which we’re sure is part of her character’s look. WILD!

Sophie Turner spotted for the first time since Joe Jonas divorce news https://t.co/IYLMy1gZif pic.twitter.com/sguDbV9bTF — Page Six (@PageSix) September 12, 2023

Innerestingly enough, despite all the divorce drama, Sophie appeared to still be rocking her Toy Story-themed phone case, which may be a nod to her and Joe’s matching “To infinity and beyond” tattoos. Awww… Except. Oh no, really sad now…

