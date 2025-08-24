Why Sophie Turner Is 'Never' Going To Live In The US Again

Don’t count on Sophie Turner coming back to the United States to live again anytime soon… or ever.

The Game of Thrones alum split up with her now-ex-husband Joe Jonas in 2023, though she now of course continues to co-parent the ex-pair’s two children Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with the singer. But that co-parenting will be done from far away from here on out. Across the pond, to be exact! And forever, no less!

Related: Joe Jonas Joined The ‘Mile High Club’ — But It Ended In A Horribly ‘Embarrassing’ Way!

During an interview on Friday with Flaunt, the A-list actress explained that she feels completely at home after having returned to her native England to live full-time. She said:

“I just feel so at home here. I never want to move again.”

Never?! Never is a really long time!

…But she’s dead-set on it, it sure sounds like. There’s a reason, too. Not only does the 29-year-old feel like things have fallen into place now that she’s back in the area where she grew up, she also noted how having friends and family very close by provides a serious sense of community that she didn’t previously realize she so desperately needs:

“Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them. I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them.”

Love that!

Of course, she and the Jonas Brothers star had a very difficult and public divorce a while back. But now that they are through with that and fully onto focus on co-parenting in a much more healthy way, it sounds like England is the forever-move for Sophie.

Thoughts? Reactions?! Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]