Stephen Colbert Says F**K YOU To Donald Trump After His Show's Cancellation!

Stephen Colbert has a fiery message for Donald Trump!

Last week, it was announced that The Late Show has been cancelled for good. CBS claims the decision was made for financial reasons — which many think is BS considering the show’s high ratings. It also comes after the comedian called out the network’s parent company, Paramount, for a “big fat bribe” — $16 million, to be exact — that they gave the president over the fact CBS edited Kamala Harris‘ interview during the election.

They settled in the case when experts believe they could’ve easily won in court, leading many politicians to believe the media company was trying to cozy up to Trump, who could help or hurt their business deals in the future. The Writers Guild of America is even calling for Paramount to be investigated for bribery! Crazy!

Amid all this drama, POTUS shared how thrilled he was on Truth Social about the firing, writing in part on Friday:

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

Well, Stephen had a lot to say to that on Monday! During his opening monologue, the TV star read the post aloud, clapping back:

“How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

He turned and looked straight into the camera, saying:

“Go f**k yourself.”

LOLz!

Trump’s post also included jabs at Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, whom the Celebrity Apprentice star said “is next.” But Stephen had a heated reaction to that! He teased:

“Nope! No, no. Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr! OK? There’s only room for one on this cross. And I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here!”

Earlier in the opening, the host promised to be even more unfiltered than ever leading up to the end of the show in May 2026. He literally has nothing holding him back now! He declared:

“Now for the next 10 months, the gloves are off. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump — starting right now. I don’t care for him. Doesn’t seem to have the skill set to be president. You know, just not a good fit, that’s all.”

Hah!

Later in the show, he received support from fellow talk show hosts Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Andy Cohen, who were in the studio audience alongside many other famous folks. Watch the monologue (below)!

It’s gonna be a must-watch season of The Late Show with this kind of energy! Thoughts?!

