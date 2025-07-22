Donald Trump Threw A 'Calendar Girl Competition' Party For Young Models At Mar-A-Lago -- Jeffrey Epstein Was The Only Male Guest, Says Event Planner

Another day, another Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein story. Hey, what do you expect? These guys were best friends and “wingmen” for over 15 years! There’s going to be stories. And this one is a doozy…

Over the weekend The New York Times put out an article diving into the debauchery the two got up to in that decade and a half. And they uncovered a tawdry tale we had never heard before.

Florida businessman George Houraney told the outlet way back in 2019 about a party Trump got him to arrange for him. It was apparently a “calendar girl competition” — in which young girls would be invited and judged, presumably by the rich male VIPs, for a potential modeling gig.

Only there were only TWO rich male VIPs at the party — which was around 1992. Houraney said he found out after planning the event that the only other male guest was going to Trump’s BFF:

“I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?'”

Just Don and Jeff and a bunch of young girls trying to get modeling gigs. Does that sound sketchy as hell to anyone else??

Obviously with no witnesses it’s so much worse, but even just the idea is kinda of sus, even if it wasn’t just them. It was up both of their alleys though.

In 1991 and 1992, Trump judged the Look of the Year competition in which 58 aspiring young models tried to score a $150k contract with Elite Model Management. It was a big deal in the ’80s — it apparently launched the careers of Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. In the ’90s Trump was brought in with a few other celeb judges, including magician David Copperfield. But Trump was the center of attention, as he was also using his Plaza Hotel as an HQ for the events. These included parties and cruises in which girls would be asked to put on displays for Trump. The girls were all between 14 and 19, according to The Guardian.

It sounds like Trump enjoyed it so much he decided to throw his own version at Mar-a-Lago, doesn’t it? Just him and his pal Epstein and a bunch of young girls.

The thing is, Elite’s Look of the Year competition has been the source of horrifying controversy in the years since then, as has its mastermind, modeling scout John Casablancas. In 2020 The Guardian interviewed dozens of models who participated over the years. They told stories that “suggest that Casablancas, and some of the men in his orbit, used the contest to engage in sexual relationships with vulnerable young models.” Remember, these girls were as young as 14. One model, who was 16, said the girls were expected to attend private dinners with Trump and others. But it gets worse. The article continues:

“Some of these allegations amount to sexual harassment, abuse or exploitation of teenage girls; others are more accurately described as rape.”

There was even a sexual abuse case brought against Casablancas — but it was dismissed by Los Angeles Superior Court in 2003 due to the fact he was not a resident of California. Huh. (BTW, Casablancas married the model who won the Elite Model Look in Brazil in 1992. When they wed, he was 50 and she was 17.)

You can and should read that whole article HERE. We just find it interesting that Trump was a part of that… and seemed to like the idea so much he threw his own competitions for young girls.

Later, Trump even created his own modeling agency to find new talent in 1999. He called it T Models and later renamed it Trump Model Management. Naturally, there was controversy. The company was accused of stealing money from the girls; Alexia Palmer said they took 80% of her wages. There were also accusations Trump was collecting foreign models without getting them proper visas. It was finally shut down in April 2017 — three months into his presidency.

Epstein also funded his own modeling agency called MC2 Model Management with scout Jean-Luc Brunel. Brunel was accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein using the modeling agency. He was arrested in 2020 for several charges, including rape and sexual assault on a minor under 15. However, like Epstein, he apparently killed himself in prison.

Anyway. Just a story about two pals who loved partying and models.

