Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Defends Showing Skin In THAT Sheer Dress At A Wedding!

Paige DeSorbo is clapping back after getting blasted for wearing a super sheer dress to a wedding!

Earlier this month, the Summer House star posted photos of herself wearing a sexy black lace dress to her friend Alexa Eshaghian‘s wedding to Wilton Speight. It was held in France and looked like a very upscale event — which is why fans were appalled by the 31-year-old’s revealing look. Check it out!

Don’t get us wrong, she looked gorg! But was it really appropriate to be showing that much skin at a wedding?? Nobody thought so — except for the wedding party, that is!

On Tuesday’s episode of the LadyGang podcast, the Bravo reality star addressed the controversy over her dress, and why she was so shocked by the drama in the first place. She started:

“I could defend it all day long. First and foremost, I was in Saint-Tropez. I wasn’t at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. So it was a very different type of wedding.”

She pointed out that there were “acrobatic dancers inside of flower petals” at the black-tie event, which was a spectacle by every measure. She insisted:

“It was not a typical wedding. And the couple that got married — my girlfriend Alexa and her now-husband Wilton — [are] easily one of the most stylish couples I have ever been around. They just look good. They look like a model couple.”

It was because the bride is a stylist and “all about the glitz and glamour” that Paige knew she could — and should — go all out for the party because Alexa expected her guests to! Plus, she was hardly the only one in sheer, she noted:

“I was maybe one of 15 girls that was in sheer dresses — also because that’s like trendy.”

More importantly, she had the approval of the bride! Acknowledging that she would “have never worn” a see-through gown to a wedding in America, Paige said she consulted the bride before choosing what to wear. She explained:

“So I sent it to all of my girlfriends who were also going to the wedding and we were sending all of our dresses in a group chat and not a single person batted an eye. One of the other girls was in a completely sheer [dress] that had like green sparkles on it so I was like, ‘Oh we are so good.’”

Also, the bride “loved” her ‘fit and that everyone in her wedding party was putting in the effort to dress to impress. Well, then, that’s all that matters! Regardless of the backlash, the TV personality was also happy with her look, too, adding:

“But I loved that dress. I stick by it and again it just proved to me that not a lot of people have been to a wedding in the South of France and for that I apologize to them. […] I’m upset for you.”

LOLz!!

BTW, while the internet was upset with Paige, she claims there were other people at the event who were committing a real wedding faux pas! She claimed to have seen a few girls wearing the one color they should’ve obviously avoided to various pre-wedding events, dishing:

“We had like different lunches and stuff and I saw a lot of girls wearing white. Like to do different wedding events.”

And there was even a woman rocking a “pale yellow” dress that looked more like “ivory” TO THE WEDDING. Paige recalled:

“And I looked at her up and down and I was like you should be ashamed of yourself. Never did I think people were going to be doing the exact same thing to me!”

Oh, man! Sounds like she was really blindsided by this scandal! But we’re just glad to know she checked with the bride before showing off all that skin! Was it still appropriate, though?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube & Paige DeSorbo/Instagram]