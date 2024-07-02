Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Slammed For 'Upstaging The Bride' By Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Sheer Lace Dress To Wedding!

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has always been one of the best-dressed stars on Bravo in the eyes of many fans. But the latest look she wore to her friend’s wedding over the weekend? It has some seriously questioning what the heck she was thinking with her outfit choice!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old reality star posted multiple pictures to Instagram of herself and her Southern Charm boyfriend Craig Conover at the nuptials of stylist Alexa Eshaghian and former football player Wilton Speight in Italy. And her bold wedding attire has everyone in the comments section talking!!

For the event, Paige sported an all-black sheer lace gown that featured a corset and a thigh-high slit. Whoa! She kept the accessories of the sexy look super simple, wearing a pair of black heels, a matching clutch, some jewelry, and sunglasses. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW!!!

Paige looks absolutely stunning as usual! Many social media users would even agree that her look is gorgeous! However, they just do not feel it was appropriate for a wedding at all! And specifically, some even feel like she tried to upstage the bride! See the criticism from fans (below):

“Usually a fan of all your looks but this just wasn’t wedding appropriate” “I’m usually a fan but this ‘courtesan’ look ( actually more like a lingerie) for a day-time wedding…NO! Absolutely wrong albeit beautiful. Not appropriate at all” “Whoa Black Sheer Lace Dress For An Outside Wedding!! Epic Fail! So Inappropriate For The Occasion.” “You’re not supposed to show up the bride Paige!!!” “Looks great but not wedding appropriate” “Amazing look, but eek competitive with the bride.” “Wow this is definitely not appropriate for a wedding.” “Love it!!!! but upstaging the bride”

Oof…!

Not everyone criticized the ‘fit, though! Others came to the Bravolebrity’s defense, saying she not only looked good but picked a great look for the heat in Italy right now. They said:

“For the girlies who have the audacity to pick SUMMER weddings. I approve this dress.” “The no pants haters are ESPECIALLY triggered by your dress even tho it’s 100/10 beautiful” “Omg. One of your best looks to date” “These comments are not passing the vibe check.. your dress however.. absolutely did” “No one knows the dress code. Why is everyone questioning the outfit?” “why are there so many people saying negative things about her? This should be a safe place for Paige, it’s her account and she did not ask for your unqualified opinion. I hate it when girls rip other girls apart! Leave her alone and let her be.” “I love it and I disagree that it is not appropriate for this level of a wedding. Obviously the wedding of a professional stylist that is this extra and has people dancing on flowers is basically on a different level of fashion for all guests AND you nailed it.”

There’s no denying Paige pulled off another fantastic fashion moment! But was this the right time to do so? Clearly, many fans are divided on that matter right now! So, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Paige’s dress inappropriate for the wedding? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Paige DeSorbo/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]