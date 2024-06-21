The AMAZING Way Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Is Getting Rid Of Her Wedding Dresses After Carl Radke Breakup!

Lindsay Hubbard is saying goodbye to her wedding dresses for good!

Instead of a wedding anniversary, she’s coming up on one year since Carl Radke infamously called off their wedding. And now the 37-year-old reality star has just one last thing to take care of to close that messy chapter in her life — getting rid of her wedding dresses. All three of them! Yes, even the stunning strapless Berta dress she tried on during Season 8 of Summer House… But rather than tossing the designer gowns in the trash or burning them in a backyard, she’s now using the couture to help others!

Related: Lindsay Hubbard Lost SO MUCH Money After Carl Radke Canceled Their Wedding!

Lindsay partnered with Kleinfeld Bridal to sell her dresses and help launch their resale site for gently used or unworn wedding gowns, Kleinfeld Again. Wow! Not only will three lucky brides have a something old for their big day, but the proceeds from her sales will help young women diagnosed with breast cancer! The Bravo personality explained on Instagram:

“Best of all, all proceeds from my three dresses will be donated to @ChickMission, a nonprofit organization that helps young women diagnosed with cancer preserve their fertility and future family options. Cheers to the final step in my healing journey. One day, I know I’ll be back with my #Kleinfeld family again when the time is right!”

Amazing!! See the post — which shows off the stunning gowns (below):

What a great way to close out that difficult time! Speaking with Page Six Style on Thursday, Lindsay said she originally thought the Summer House reunion was the last part to overcome in her “healing journey.” However, she soon realized she had something else to do first. It was getting the gowns out of her closet was the real “finale” for her:

“Getting these dresses out of my closet is just so relieving and refreshing, and I am really excited for someone else to enjoy them.”

Aww! Now, Lindsay just hopes the dresses will be enjoyed — and make it down the aisle this time:

“You know, I bought these dresses out of love, and they are stunning and beautiful, and I do believe that they … deserve a second home to help someone celebrate that huge milestone of love. So I am really excited for someone else to enjoy them because I truly fell in love with each and every one of them.”

Hopefully, whoever gets these dresses will love them! Reactions to Lindsay’s generous move, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Summer House/Peacock]