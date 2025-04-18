Got A Tip?

Survivor’s Boston Rob & Amber Mariano Celebrate Their 20th Wedding Anniversary!

Survivor couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano have reached a huge milestone in their marriage!

Fans will recall the two met and formed an alliance while competing on Survivor: All-Stars, which aired way back in 2004. However, things were not strictly business between them on the island! They actually fell in love during the game! Aww!

Amber beat Rob and became the sole survivor. That wasn’t the end of their story, though! Not only did Amber win the title, she got a ring! During the reunion, Rob — who would years later compete again on The Traitors — got down on one knee and proposed! Amber, who rocked an “I Love Rob” tee, unsurprisingly accepted without hesitation! One year later, they tied the knot in the Bahamas. Relieve their love story (below):

Amber and Rob have been together ever since. They’ve had four daughters: Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina. And now, they’re celebrating a truly impressive 20 YEARS of marriage! That’s right! Two whole decades!

On Wednesday, Boston Rob took to Instagram to honor the milestone, posting a picture of Amber in his arms when they filmed the reality show. He captioned the photo:

“So crazy… 2 kids that met on an Island! Happy Anniversary! #20Years.”

OMG! Can you believe it?! See the post (below):

Survivor’s Instagram account, of course, got in on the celebration! They wished Rob and Amber a “happy anniversary” and shared a clip of the romantic proposal. They had text over the video that read:

“They don’t know it yet, but she will end up winning Survivor: All Stars and they will end up being happily married for the next 20 years.”

Happy anniversary, Rob and Amber! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via Survivor/CBS EYE ProductionsRob Mariano/Instagram]

Apr 18, 2025 12:30pm PDT

