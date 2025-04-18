Selena Gomez Photo Detail Accidentally Reveals WAY Too Much About Her Sex Life With 'Big' Benny Blanco!

Um… oops? That just slipped out, we guess?? Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are really open about their relationship… but not this open!

Selly shared a carousel of recent pics to fans on Instagram last week, something so chill and common we never gave it a second look. But some fans did. And they saw a little more than they expected!

The pic in question is this one, in which the Wolves singer is just relaxing on her couch, signing a stack of autographs.

All in a day’s work for a big star, right? But she’s keeping comfy the whole time, got her fan blowing on her, got her snacks sitting on the sofa back, got her lube within reach…

Sorry, her what?!

Yeah, that’s what eagle-eyed fans saw! Sitting on the window sill, in easy reach of the couch, is a bottle of KY lubricant!

Man, we already knew they couldn’t keep their hands off one another. But just sitting by the couch? So you don’t have to run to the other room when the mood strikes? That’s another level! And totally cool, too! It’s important to stay healthy whenever and wherever the mood strikes, LOLz!

The lube also confirmed to fans the meaning of the lyrics of Sunset Blvd, which everyone read as poetically implying Benny was hung like an ox (“I can’t wait to hold it, to hold that Big, big, Hard heart” “Feels so good, it hurts” “I’d keep my mouth wide open”)! The comments were limited on the post on Selena’s IG feed, but fans gathered on TikTok to talk about the pics and wrote:

“did we not hear that he has a really big…. heart” “Welp now we know Selena loves that BIG BIG HARD “Heart” lol love this for her god forbid a girl catch a hobby” “WHY WOULD THEY HAVE THAT OUT IN THE OPEN ” “was not expecting that!!!” “After listening to the new album, this shouldn’t a surprise”

Ooh, is it getting steamy in here?? Lots of commenters were also suddenly worried about Justin Bieber hearing about his ex’s apparently wildly fulfilling sex life:

“Justin is gonna crash out even more now ” “rh0de x ky collab coming soon” “Don’t let Justin see this ” “JB crashing out yet again in 3..2..1…”

Of course, some commenters did mention lube is sometimes used for dry nostrils to help with dryness during allergy season. But why rain on the parade? We’re cheering the woman on here!

What do y’all think of Selena accidentally including a pic of her easily accessible lube, Perezcious readers? Do YOU take it as confirmation Benny is a big ol’ boy? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram.]