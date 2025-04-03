Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Spotted 'Heavy Canoodling' At Wedding Reception: REPORT

Well, this sounds a bit more than totally platonic!

Fans have been wondering about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell again lately. Life imitated art over the weekend as the Anyone But You co-stars with a complicated history reunited at his sister’s wedding. But is something going on? Or is it just fan shipping and wanton speculation?

Well, we know Sydney was a guest of the bride, Leslie Powell, NOT Glen’s plus-one. And tons of insiders keep saying they’re just good friends. However… We’ve also had some hints there was more. Like when Glen was asked about seeing her again now that she was single and he mused:

“You know, timing is everything in this world, isn’t it?”

Uh huh…

But now we have the most direct evidence yet… although how reliable it is, you’ll have to weigh yourself. DeuxMoi revealed on her podcast Thursday that an eyewitness told her they saw “heavy canoodling” between the pair at the wedding reception!

Sorry, WHAT?! What does that even MEAN?! Canoodling is such a vague (and hilarious) term, we just don’t know! Does it mean flirting? Getting touchy-feely? Making out on the dance floor?? Probably not that far… But Merriam-Webster defines the term “canoodle” as meaning “to engage in amorous embracing, caressing, and kissing : pet, fondle.” OK, that was a lot hotter than we expected from the dictionary. But again, who knows what the source meant…

This account does reiterate one thing for us… Everyone says they aren’t together, they’re just buds, he’s really supportive, all that… But man, you get these two together, and it’s just chemistry like you only see in the best rom coms, are we right??

Don’t expect to get much more from the wedding, though — Deux also heard guests were required to sign NDAs about their experience since there would be A-list movie stars there. Talk about something new! Bummer. But fair.

Another source told her that before the wedding they arrived in a big group to party at a members’ only club in Dallas — and “seemed more like flirty friends who were comfortable with each other.” They also said they left the party at different times. So if there is something going on, they’re being really, really chill about it. Unless you count canoodling.

Do YOU think something is happening between Sydney and Glen for real??

