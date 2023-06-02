SZA Confirms She Got A Brazilian Butt Lift After Plastic Surgery Speculation!

SZA is coming clean about those plastic surgery rumors!

For those who don’t, there has been speculation that the 33-year-old singer underwent cosmetic surgery for a while now. She fueled the rumors on her most recent album SOS, singing on the song Conceited:

“I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

She then said on the title track:

“So classic, that a** so fat / it look natural, it’s not.”

And now, it appears she’s confirming the speculation in a new interview with Elle published on Thursday. SZA opened up about her decision to get a Brazilian butt lift, insisting that she did it all for self-love:

“I treat my butt like a purse; it’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself. I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**.’”

When asked about her talk about the plastic surgery speculation through her music, she shared with Elle:

“That’s some Jersey s**t. You know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don’t want to say it cute. I have a deep desire to shut everyone up and that probably comes from high school and all that type of s**t. My mom always told me that I’ve always been the kind of person where people either really f**k with me or they just don’t like me at all.”

We love the honesty! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]