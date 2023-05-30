Kate Beckinsale SHUTS DOWN Facelift Accusations From Trolls Who Can't Believe How She's Aging!

Yes, she really just still looks THAT good.

There are some things in life that are absolute certainties: the sun will rise every morning, water is wet, and Kate Beckinsale somehow defies all laws of aging — and she’s dishing all on how she does it!

On Monday, Kate took to Instagram to share a series of photos at the premiere of The Pot-au-Feu at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, calling her immaculate ​​Zuhair Murad look her “dream dress,” comparing it to her first time at the same event 30 years ago when she wore “steel toe capped Dr Martens.” In her eyes, both looks were “magical.”

Take a look at the stunning photos (below):

While Kate may have been enamored by her extravagant threads, fans in the comments were far more interested in her timeless beauty! She mentioned being at Cannes 30 years ago?? Yes, for those who don’t know, the Serendipity actress is now 50 years old!!! We guess someone forgot to tell her face, right?

One awestruck user wrote:

“please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50 ”

However, the Contraband actress wanted to make it abundantly clear she’s pretty much au naturel! She responded:

“no threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler . I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared . Haven’t so far .”

Tell us you have good genes without telling us you have good genes, LOLz! However, another IG user wasn’t quite sold, commenting:

“Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just don’t lie about it ..she still looks great!”

That was crossing the line. Kate just wasn’t going to stand for that sort of slander, quickly clapping back:

“I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done.”

Damn, you tell ’em, Kate!

Another skeptic commented, “Maybe not surgery but definitely filler in that face…whatever happened to aging naturally..so sad.” to which Kate hit back:

“no filler either don’t be sad for me. X”

She’s that girl! Maybe some of that vampire immortality from the Underworld franchise rubbed off on her IRL! LOLz!

The Serendipity actress has spoken out in the past about her strict regimen that helps to maintain her youthful glow, telling Women’s Health in 2019 she eats a high protein diet that consists of “chicken or eggs with grass-fed butter,” salmon, salad, and lots of greens. She also claimed she completely cut out alcohol and stimulants — that even includes COFFEE! She also sticks to an intense workout plan that you can read all about HERE. So yeah, a lot of hard work goes into looking like you’ve had work done!

What are YOUR thoughts on Kate’s youthful looks, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised to hear she’s had no fillers or Botox?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Nikki Nelson/MEGA/WENN]