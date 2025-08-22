Got A Tip?

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Got Brand New Teeth After All The Hurtful Comments!

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Smiles Big & Shows Off Brand New Teeth!

Tammy Slaton finally got her long-awaited dental work!

In case you don’t remember, back in January 2024, the 1000-lb Sisters star expressed to her followers her teeth were one of her biggest insecurities. At the time, she responded to a TikTok comment telling her to “fix” her teeth, and said:

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

But now she doesn’t have to worry about that insecurity anymore!

The 39-year-old, who recently showed off her monumental progress in her weight loss journey, shared her new smile on the Creative Chaos podcast. On Tuesday, the reality TV personality told host Hunter Ezell:

“[My current teeth] temporary still, but they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding. Well, my body was rejecting it. But they had to pull teeth. It’s a bridge. I’m still getting more done with it. It’s a process.”

She then showed off her new look. See for yourself (below):

Tammy Slaton new teeth
(c) Ezell Film Company/YouTube

Gorg!!

Hunter mentioned how the new teeth would get “people off your back,” to which she responded:

“Some of them. They’re always gonna be there.”

Too true… The host went on to remind her:

“I’ll tell you this — and I stand by it whenever I say this — if you ain’t got people who constantly got something to say about you, you ain’t doing good in life.”

But Tammy has it all figured out, quipping:

“Haters make me famous.”

You go, girl! That’s the attitude!

We love this for Tammy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ezell Film Company/YouTube]

Aug 22, 2025 10:30am PDT

