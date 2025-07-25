1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton WOWS With 500 Pound Weight Loss! See The Pics!

Tammy Slaton looks even more unrecognizable after hitting a monumental weight loss milestone — 500 pounds!

On TikTok Sunday, the TLC star shared some new pics to her feed — and our jaws are on the floor! After undergoing weight loss surgery, shedding those pounds, and having skin removal surgery, the 1000-Lb Sisters star is looking better than ever.

We’re so proud of Tammy for reaching her goals! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TikTok/Tammy Slaton/TLC/YouTube]