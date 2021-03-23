Rising Country Singer Taylor Dee, 33, Dead After Car Crash

Sad news from Texas.

Up and coming country singer Taylor Dee died earlier this month after a tragic car crash. She was just 33 years old. Dee released her first single, The Buzz, in 2019, and received airplay on country stations across her home state. She’s survived by her husband and two children.

According to the local Dallas-Ft. Worth CBS affiliate, Dee was driving on State Highway 183 and hit a barrier after missing the exit for Highway 360. Her SUV “rolled, hit an overhead sign, and ejected Dee from the vehicle,” according to the outlet, which reported that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but is expected to fully recover.

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, released a statement on the tragedy, sharing:

“Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people. In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”

What an awful incident that ended a life and a career far too soon. We will be keeping Taylor and her family in our thoughts. R.I.P.

