Taylor Swift ‘Close To Signing’ On To Play THIS Major Role: REPORT

Will Taylor Swift be back on the silver screen again soon? That is what a new source claims!

A music business insider revealed to Dailymail.com on Thursday that the pop star is “close to signing” on to play the lead in the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard! Whoa! As you may know, the original 1992 movie starred Whitney Houston as a famous singer and actress named Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as the former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, who was hired to protect her from a stalker, and they began to fall in love with each other. The classic film gave us iconic tracks like I Will Always Love You and I’m Every Woman.

Related: Travis Kelce Explains Significance Of American Pie Reference In Taylor’s Song So High School!

According to Daily Mail, Taylor has been in the middle of extensive negotiations for the film, including discussing new music she would write and perform in the film, merchandise, and casting for her potential love interest. The outlet reported that big celebrities like Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, and Tom Cruise have been mentioned. Hmm. What about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce? The football player has been acting more, starring in Grotesquerie, Happy Gilmore 2, and Loose Cannons. Just a thought!

However, nothing is official yet with the film! While the source insisted “the deal is almost done,” another claimed there’s no deal happening soon. At this time, the outlet noted a spokesperson for Taylor declined to comment. No casting announcements have been made, as well. So, take the report with a grain of salt!

However, it is important to point out that Sam Wrench, the director of her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, signed on to direct the remake. The Evermore artist also has done some acting over the years, including in the 2019 movie adaption of Broadway‘s Cats and the 2022 film Amsterdam. In addition, Tay has made appearances in New Girl, The Giver, CSI, and Valentine’s Day. The Grammy winner previously expressed interest in taking more acting roles, telling Variety in 2019:

“If there was something that came up that was really interesting in a different way, that would be cool. But I really just want to do things that enrich my life and I want to have adventures and I want to do things that I’m curious about. It’s kind of just where I am.”

Could The Bodyguard remake be the project she’s been waiting for? Will her former director be interested in having her in the film? They’ve worked together before. Plus, she is a megastar who undoubtedly would draw people into the theaters to watch it! The singer also got the stamp of approval from Tyra Banks during Today with Jenna & Friends earlier this week! As we mentioned, the supermodel noted that Taylor could be perfect because of “cause business and commerce, art—she would freakin’ sell like crazy,” adding:

“But, okay, I’m just gonna be real, I’m a Black girl, it was Whitney Houston as a Black girl, Kevin Costner as a White man. What if we flipped it and it was Taylor Swift and Idris Elba? Hot!”

OK, yes! We would love to see Idris Elba as the leading man! Sorry, Travis! LOLz!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Would you be excited to see Taylor star in the remake? Or do you think the lead role should go to someone else? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]