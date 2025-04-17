Travis Kelce Explains Significance Of American Pie Reference In Taylor Swift's Song So High School!

Taylor Swift didn’t highlight this movie for no reason!

In the singer’s romantic song So High School off her album The Tortured Poets Department, largely believed to be about her hunky NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, she sings:

“I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around, so be quiet / I’m trying to stifle my sighs”

Hot! But the movie was just chosen for the rhyme, right? And to stick to the high school theme? Maybe not!

On Wednesday’s ep of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed that the movie has a special place in his heart… cause it’s the first R-rated movie he remembers seeing! Aw!

Travis wondered what the first R-rated movie his big bro Jason saw was, recalling:

“The one I remember watching that I didn’t even realize was rated R was American Pie, and that was when we were, like, 10. I feel like I had to have watched a couple before that.”

The siblings agreed their parents never would’ve let them see that film so young, but Trav didn’t recall watching it with either their mom or dad. He went to see it in the theater!

“I was just f**king going to the movies.”

Jason was shocked that someone would let him in, but the tight end reflected:

“I forget how I got in. I might have been there with someone else’s parents.”

Hah!

And now he’s watching it on Saturday nights with his girl. Aw! Love the little insider scoop on that lyric!

