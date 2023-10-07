Taylor Swift Did Not Attend Travis Kelce's Birthday Dinner Amid Romance!

It sounds like Travis Kelce kept his birthday super low-key!

In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his 34th birthday on Thursday. And given the fact that his new girlfriend Taylor Swift was seen heading to an airport in New Jersey to take a flight to somewhere unknown, we thought she would be jetting off to Kansas City to celebrate the big day with him. But as we previously reported, he was spotted getting cigars at a convenience store and then driving to a stadium parking lot, where he met up with some friends to hang out. Sadly, Taylor was nowhere to be seen!

When we found this out, we couldn’t help but wonder where the 33-year-old singer flew off to if she wasn’t joining Trav for his birthday celebrations. Was the football player just hanging out with pals? Or did the lovebirds have plans to spend time together later in the day? Well, we finally got some answers to the question!

According to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, Travis had a dinner to celebrate his birthday at the steakhouse restaurant Golden Ox on Thursday night. An eyewitness claimed he was joined by one of his agents and two teammates – but Taylor notably was not present. Damn.

That said, though, the insider said, “they all had a good time and enjoyed themselves.” The group of friends came to the eatery at around 8:30 p.m. and were the last ones to leave that night. Although they had some drinks, the eyewitness shared that it didn’t seem like they had dessert to commemorate Trav’s special day.

For the outing, Dailymail.com obtained photos of the night revealing he kept his outfit casual, sporting a black cap, purple hoodie, gray sweats, and purple sneakers. The outlet also claimed he looked “less-than-enthusiastic” after dinner but perked up when a woman asked to take a photo with him.

Hmm. Was Travis glum because Taylor hadn’t shown up for his birthday? We imagine she at least texted him or possibly sent him one of her famous hand-written letters. Still, it must have sucked not to have Tay by his side for his big day!

But now we want to know where she went since she was not celebrating his birthday with him! Lolz. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, MEGA/WENN]