Travis Kelce Says He’s ‘On Top Of The World’ Amid Taylor Swift Romance!

Travis Kelce isn’t letting the media attention surrounding his romance with Taylor Swift bother him! In fact, he seems to be feeling great about everything right now!

During a post-practice press conference on Friday, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was (of course) grilled about his budding relationship with the 33-year-old pop star. And he had nothing but great things to say, even while discussing all of the speculation and headlines they’ve made over the past few weeks.

Related: Olivia Wilde Blasted For Criticizing Taylor’s Romance With Travis Kelce!

When asked about the insane amount of attention the team has received as of late, Travis made it clear he’s focused on the game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend and is unfazed by the outside noise. But he also said with a smile on his face:

“As all the attention comes…it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.”

Aww!!! When it comes to the paparazzi, though, Travis is still “learning” how to handle them taking pictures:

“It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, you know, I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I’ll just keep rolling with that.”

We wonder what Taylor thinks about his sweet words! You can watch a clip from the press conference (below):

Video of everything Travis Kelce said today about Taylor Swift, Pfizer backlash, his b-day and focusing on football:

"I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and now even more so."

"You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason." #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/qIRzyAleAd — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 6, 2023

Reactions, Swifties? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube, WENN]