Travis Kelce Spotted Celebrating Birthday With Friends -- No Taylor Swift!

Darn! We thought this was a sure thing!

On Wednesday Taylor Swift was spotted packing her bags and heading to a nearby airport in New Jersey to take a private flight to parts unknown. But we put 2 and 2 together and got 34!

See, Travis Kelce‘s 34th birthday was on Thursday, so we figured Tay must have been jetting off to Kansas City to spend her new beau’s big day with him! Wild? Impulsive? Sure. But also a great sign they were getting real! A birthday date is big!

Unfortunately it seems like maybe we were jumping the gun — and they aren’t there yet after all?

On Thursday Travis was spotted by the paparazzi — but not with Taylor! The Kansas City Chiefs star spent his bday with a super low-key hangout with the boys! He was spotted picking up some cigars at the convenience store, then around lunchtime he drove his SUV to a stadium parking lot, where three other vehicles met him. His friends hopped out of their own cars and joined him in his, where they all just chilled — presumably smoking and shooting the breeze!

Is this a Kelce tradition? It’s so down to earth! We still have so much to learn about this guy… And so does Taylor, we’d guess! After all, she wears short skirt, he wears t-shirts. They really are so different!

So where did Taylor go? Did they find somewhere truly private to hang out later in the day? Or did she really go for a vacay elsewhere, while he turned 34 among his besties?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

