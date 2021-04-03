Taylor Swift Drops Full Track List For Fearless (Taylor’s Version): ‘You Cracked The Codes’

Taylor Swift dropped the full track list for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — and boy, it seems like we are in for a treat!

On Saturday, the 31-year-old pop sensation took to social media to unveil all 27 tracks featured on the highly-anticipated, re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless. She wrote:

“You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. Here’s the full track list, my friends.”

As you may recall, the singer challenged fans to decode the scrambled songs for the album in a video clip on Friday. And it turns out the Swifties were successful! The six never-before-released songs include: Bye, Bye, Baby, That’s When, Mr. Perfectly Fine, Don’t You, We Were Happy, and You All Over Me, featuring Maren Morris, which dropped last month.

She went on to reveal two collaborations with Keith Urban, who has been a big fan of the songwriter in the past.

“I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly.”

Swift then added:

“I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

