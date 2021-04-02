Taylor Swift Drops Cryptic 'Expert' Level Video For Fans To Decode Her Next Musical Move! Have U Figured It Out?

Well what on earth is this?!

Taylor Swift released a crazy, cryptic video on Friday, and we’re intensely trying to decipher and decode the message behind the clip! As you can see (below), the Mean singer teased how the “vault door is about to be unhinged” in her tweet showcasing the 30-second video clip!

With some kind of music in the background, and an apparent word jumble that has the “expert” level code flashing throughout the whole thing, this one is a puzzle for sure:

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

Swifties are speculating heavily that Maren Morris and Keith Urban could be involved — with some even decoding supposed song titles from the vault of Taylor’s new version of Fearless.

Going back to her country music roots a little bit, perhaps?? Fans haven’t been shy at taking a crack at it, as you can see (below):

???? Bonus track titles #FromTheVault of #FearlessTaylorsVersion has been reveled in an enigma: 1. #YouAllOverMe (featuring Maren Morris)

2. We Were Happy

3. That's When

4. Mr. Perfectly Fine

5. Don't You

6. Bye Bye Baby One is featuring Keith Urban pic.twitter.com/e1uJi8IZv1 — Taylor Swift World (@TSWorId) April 2, 2021

???? Lyrics from the coded video Taylor Swift posted “I ran into you somewhere.. I didn’t mean to stare. I hope she’s never like me. I’m sure she’ll make you happy..” Only one week until #FearlessTaylorsVersion #FromTheVault drops ???? — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 2, 2021

What do U guys think, Perezcious readers? New music?? (Or new old music??) Something else?! Some kind of wacky Taylor conspiracy taking root?! Ha!

Share your best guesses and code answers down in the comments (below)!

