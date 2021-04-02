Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Drops Cryptic 'Expert' Level Video For Fans To Decode Her Next Musical Move! Have U Figured It Out?

Taylor Swift shares expert-level video decoding game for fans! Whoa!

Well what on earth is this?!

Taylor Swift released a crazy, cryptic video on Friday, and we’re intensely trying to decipher and decode the message behind the clip! As you can see (below), the Mean singer teased how the “vault door is about to be unhinged” in her tweet showcasing the 30-second video clip!

With some kind of music in the background, and an apparent word jumble that has the “expert” level code flashing throughout the whole thing, this one is a puzzle for sure:

Swifties are speculating heavily that Maren Morris and Keith Urban could be involved — with some even decoding supposed song titles from the vault of Taylor’s new version of Fearless.

Going back to her country music roots a little bit, perhaps?? Fans haven’t been shy at taking a crack at it, as you can see (below):

What do U guys think, Perezcious readers? New music?? (Or new old music??) Something else?! Some kind of wacky Taylor conspiracy taking root?! Ha!

Share your best guesses and code answers down in the comments (below)!

Apr 02, 2021

