Taylor Swift Bravely Extinguished A Fire During Girls’ Night At Her NYC Home!

If there was a sudden fire in your home, would you be Ready For It…? Taylor Swift totally was!

In a new interview, the 34-year-old’s Eras Tour opener and new bestie Gracie Abrams told a wild story about how the Anti Hero songstress saved her friends from a fire! Six months ago, per the I Miss You, I’m Sorry singer’s chat with Billboard, T-Swizzle and her girl group were having a fun night in her Tribeca apartment in NYC when things got scary FAST!

Related: Taylor Swift STILL Has Bad Blood With…

It was around 6 a.m. when the ladies returned to Taylor’s home after some dinner and drinks — not a very sober environment at that point from the sounds of it. Gracie recalled how there was a thud from another room, which the group presumably thought was one of the cats — Meredith, Olivia, or Benjamin Button — knocking something over. It wasn’t until later on they realized it was actually a candle that had fallen over! Oh no…

Luckily, Tay Tay swooped in and knew exactly what to do, despite having all those drinks earlier in the night! She grabbed the extinguisher and put it out immediately! Whoa! The 24-year-old gushed:

“She was such a legend. I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do. We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Wild!

We’re glad to hear Taylor and all her besties made it out okay — that could’ve had a way worse ending. Quick thinking on her part!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]