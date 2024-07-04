Taylor Swift Is Literally Getting A CITY Named After Her In Germany!

The city of Gelsenkirchen in Germany is welcoming Taylor Swift to the area in a huge way before her Eras Tour shows later this month!

This week, Mayor Karin Welge agreed to temporarily be renamed in honor of the pop star after fan Aleshanee Westhoff started a petition asking for the change. And what will the new name be? It’s… Swiftkirchen! Check it out (below):

#Gelsenkirchen becomes #Swiftkirchen! ????????

Gelsenkirchen freut sich auf Mega-Star Taylor Swift und all die Swifties, die vom 17. bis 19. Juli in unsere Stadt kommen! Was Swifties erwarten können, erfahrt ihr hier ???? https://t.co/DnRiDr3kZl pic.twitter.com/hLDKttpvb4 — Stadt Gelsenkirchen (@_Gelsenkirchen_) July 2, 2024

OMG!!! The mayor said of the exciting renaming of Gelsenkirchen on the city’s website:

“It’s a great idea to temporarily rename Gelsenkirchen to ‘Swiftkirchen.’ I’m particularly pleased that you can experience the short-term ‘renaming’ of Gelsenkirchen live and up close in Gelsenkirchen today. As mayor, I am of course very happy that Taylor Swift, currently the most successful singer in the world, will be performing three times in Gelsenkirchen. International attention will therefore be back on our city.”

And the name change is the only thing happening! The city also plans to have a “Taylor Swift tram” from Bogestra, the local public transport, and a stone in her honor added to the city’s Walk of Fame. Before the concerts from July 17 through July 19, they will host a “big open-air Taylor Swift party” called “Taylor Town,” with “lots of offers (swap market, karaoke, tattoos) related to the star.” Wow! Gelsenkirchen is about to become a Swiftie’s paradise!

