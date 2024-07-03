You Will Not Believe Your Eyes When You See THIS Invisible String Tying Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce! Chills!

All along there was some Invisible String tying Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift!

It seems like ever since the Kansas City Chiefs star and the pop singer found each other, it’s been full throttle with their relationship. Everything just works and they seem SO in love! From supporting each other in their careers, to meeting the family, to all those romantic gestures — it seems like common sense at this point that these two might be the end game of all end games. So was fate leading them together before either of them even knew it?!

Related: Taylor & Travis Are ‘Wildly In Love’ But Their Relationship Is In Its ‘Easy Era’

Of course, we’ve heard about Trav’s old interviews where he’d brought up Tay (who made his game of kiss, marry, kill into a new lyric), but did Tay have her own signs? Signs she couldn’t see? Well, take a look at this magical Instagram post!

From December 2019, when Taylor was partying with her friends and enjoying her thirtieth birthday, there’s a small — but UNBELIEVABLE — reference to her future boyfriend. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Don’t see it? Peek at the Fortnight singer’s hand in the third slide. See that nutcracker ornament holding the number blocks? Look at what numbers are showing on the faces of the dice: 1/3 and 8/7. 13 and 87?!?

OMG!!!

As you know, 13 is T-Swizzle’s lucky number, while 87 is Trav’s jersey number in the NFL! You know, the two numbers that add up to 100?? An absolutely INSANE coincidence — or perhaps an Easter egg from the universe itself?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]