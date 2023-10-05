Taylor Swift Leaves New York -- Just In Time For Travis Kelce's Birthday!

Is Taylor Swift giving Travis Kelce the gift of her company for his birthday??

The Style singer was spotted flying out on a private jet from her home in New York City on Wednesday. To where? Unknown. But she IS flying! Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six they saw her luggage being loaded into a car at her apartment in Tribeca — which then drove to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

To figure out where she’s going, you have to consider when she’s leaving. It just so happens Thursday is Travis’ 34th birthday! Pretty reasonable to assume she might be flying to Kansas City to surprise him, right?! Oh shoot, we hope it wasn’t supposed to be a surprise! Seeing as it’s online already!

Related: Why Taylor Has ‘High Hopes’ For Travis Romance

But another source told the outlet Travis doesn’t have other plans in place for his big day. He has a game on Sunday, so he probably has training, but other than that, he’s pretty free.

Seems like a pretty sure bet Taylor is going to be Travis’ bday date. That’s a pretty big deal! That’s boyfriend/girlfriend stuff! This is so exciting!

And remember, Taylor had luggage. That could definitely be more than an overnight trip, right? Hmm…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/SNL/YouTube.]