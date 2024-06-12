Taylor Swift Happened To Be In London For A-List Girls Night When Matty Healy's Engagement News Dropped!

It’s not So Long, London for Taylor Swift just yet!

Just as news of her ex Matty Healy getting engaged to model Gabbriette Betchel hit, Tay Tay just happened to be in the UK for a girls night! While breaking from her Eras Tour show dates before she heads to Liverpool, the 34-year-old and her squad were spotted by having a night out at Notting Hill.

The Fortnight singer’s group, per eyewitnesses spilling to DailyMail.com, included new and old faces alike — including such A-listers as Kate Moss, Lena Dunham, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stella McCartney, Cara Delevingne, Chrissie Hynde, as well as Este and Danielle Haim. Tagging along with the girl group was Irish hunk Andrew Scott — who along with Phoebe made this a Fleabag/Hot Priest reunion! Wow! What a perfect group for a party across the pond!

Ch-ch-check out a clip from the night (below):

Mz. Swift was rocking a gorg black corset top, paired with an oversized gray blazer and black slacks. She wore her hair down, accessorizing with burgundy pumps and a necklace that’s very familiar to Swifties! And maybe Matty, too?? The pop star re-wore her black clock choker she wore at the Grammys when she announced her album The Tortured Poets Department earlier this year.

Of course, with The 1975 frontman getting engaged and Taylor just happening to wear the necklace that’s related to the album she wrote mostly about him the same day — we can’t help but wonder if this is some kind of subtle nod… We all know the self-proclaimed Mastermind is a very calculated woman, after all!

You can see more pics of the whole crew from their night out HERE.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Is this Tay trying to play casual and prove she’s over it, or is this just a coincidence? Sound OFF (below).

