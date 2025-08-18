Taylor Swift Said Something LIVE On New Heights That Got CENSORED From The Final Show! Fans Think This Was Shade Toward Travis Kelce's Ex!

Taylor Swift‘s appearance on New Heights last week is rightfully getting tons of accolades. It was the most we’ve ever heard her speak in a comfortable, unscripted environment. It was candid and cute, it was emotional and honest.

But it was also edited…

Yes, if you didn’t catch the live broadcast on YouTube and only watched/listened as a podcast after the fact, you may not have even realized parts were cut out. And one such moment has fans raising an eyebrow!

You may remember Taylor talking about her real first reaction to Travis Kelce declaring on the podcast two years ago that he’d intended to try to ask her out. She laughed at how he “didn’t get a meet-and-greet, and he’s making it everyone’s problem” but ended up thinking it was romantic:

“This kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boom box like, ‘I wanna date you! Do you wanna go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you wanna date me?!'”

However, you may not even have noticed the edit if you were watching it, but she says it “felt more like” — what is she comparing it to?

Well, thankfully some super fans have the exact moment that got snipped out of the final show! In it, Tay says:

“We live in this day and age where the most romantic gesture that anybody makes towards a girl is usually like, like their picture, DM them, whatever… And that’s- that’s absolutely a romantic gesture in itself, but this kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boom box…”

Etc etc. Watch for yourself (below)!

here’s the clip they deleted ???? pic.twitter.com/AP1yzExr9h — martina ⸆⸉ ❤️‍???? (@cowboyliketayy_) August 15, 2025

What’s wrong with that? Why would they edit it out? Well… As per usual with Tay fans, they have their theories!

The one we’ve been seeing bouncing around over the weekend is that either Taylor or Travis feared this would be seen as shade! Toward who? His previous relationship!

See, with Kayla Nicole, there was no grand gesture. The sports journalist revealed to fans on her Instagram the way she and Trav first met in 2017:

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of ‘WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR’) I dm’d him on New Years.”

Liking pictures. And eventually a DM. Exactly what Tay used as her example of kinda sad modern day courtship. With that in mind, it does feel kiiiiinda shady, right? Maybe unintentionally, of course. We’re sure Taylor doesn’t have Trav’s love life memorized. But maybe he noted to her afterward that was how his last relationship went? And someone wisely said to cut it?

Probably a good move, right? We mean, considering Kayla has already complained about the negative attention she’s gotten as Tayvis has gone into the stratosphere?

What do YOU think? Was it shade?? Or did they just realize that even if it wasn’t intentional, it should still be edited out as a courtesy toward his ex?

