Taylor Swift TOTALLY BUSTED Travis Kelce On The Podcast For This BS He Does!

We love a couple who can see through each other’s BS! And Taylor Swift isn’t letting Travis Kelce get away with something we’ve noticed him doing before…

The centerpiece of her appearance on New Heights was the reveal and discussion of her new album The Life of a Showgirl. To contrast how much more energetic this record would be, she noted she’d been “making albums that were a bit more esoteric” lately, like Folklore. Trav chimed in by saying:

“She’s so hot when she says the big words.”

Now, we’ve been paying attention to this gentleman the past couple years. And we’ve been convinced he’s actually really intelligent and just kind of playing up the big, fun dumb guy act to lower everyone’s expectations.

And you know what? Tay agrees! She called him out immediately, saying in an accusatory manner:

“You know what ‘esoteric’ means.”

She then explained to his big bro Jason Kelce:

“He knows what it means. He pretends he doesn’t know what these words mean, but he knows what they mean.”

Jason put his baby bro on the spot, asking him what it means! And so, knowing he was busted, Trav proved her right by telling Jason:

“‘Esoteric’ means for a specific following, like a specific genre of people.”

That definition is SPOT ON. Esoteric, per Merriam-Webster, means:

requiring or exhibiting knowledge that is restricted to a small group

limited to a small circle

of special, rare, or unusual interest

Trav NAILED it. That’s an excellent definition. And Tay got to take a victory lap, saying:

“He does like a pretty, I-don’t-know-what-it-means thing, but he knows all the words. And he knows what they mean.”

And finally, alluding to her upcoming track The Fate of Ophelia, she added:

“And he may not have read Hamlet, but I explained it to him.”

Trav quipped:

“It’s alright, I watched The Lion King.”

Tay then shouted out the further proof:

“See?! He knows what Hamlet is!”

That one caught Jason off-guard as he had no idea The Lion King was a feline re-telling of the Shakespeare play! And remember, he’s the smart one!

Like we said, this whole dumb guy thing is such an act. And you know what? We bet he really can read, too! For real, though, everyone dunking on this man for his intelligence should A) apologize, and B) also never dunk on anyone for that ever again because what a crappy thing to do!

Anyway, LOVE that Tay called him out on it his little ruse! Watch the hilariously real couple moment (below)!

