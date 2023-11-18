Taylor Swift Postpones Second South American Concert Amid Fan Death & ‘Extreme’ Heat

Taylor Swift is making a tough call.

Tragedy struck the Eras Tour on Friday night after Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, unfortunately passed away just before the show was due to begin. Many fans were complaining about the extreme heat at the Estadio Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, and it looks like the Karma singer isn’t willing to risk anyone else’s safety.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram with another handwritten note to share that she’s made the decision to postpone her next show:

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

A tough call, but ultimately a necessary one.

In eerie footage recorded during Friday night’s show and shared on X (Twitter), fans can be heard pleading for water, which the Anti-Hero singer heard from stage and paused to acknowledge. See (below):

????| @taylorswift13 making sure a fan needing water gets attended to in the extreme heat ❤️ #RioDeJaneiroTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/UA7pwmnecP — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) November 17, 2023

As of now, Ana’s cause of death has not been revealed. Our hearts are with her family and everyone affected. The show’s postponement may be unwelcome news to excited fans, but Taylor could potentially be saving lives…

This is the second South American show the Blank Space singer has had to postpone due to extreme weather now… The first was last weekend, but instead of heat, it was “chaotic” rain.

