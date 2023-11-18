Taylor Swift ‘Overwhelmed By Grief’ After Young Fan Died Just Before Concert In Brazil -- Read Her Full Statement

Taylor Swift is mourning the loss of a fan.

What should have been an unforgettable experience for the excitement of going to see the Love Story singer, unfortunately has become unforgettable — but for a different and much more tragic reason.

On Friday night, the 33-year-old popstar took to Instagram to share some devastating news in a handwritten note:

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

Oh god… Taylor continued:

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

How truly devastating.

Brazilian outlet Fohla de S Paulo reported early on Saturday morning the fan, who has been identified as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, sadly went into cardiac arrest after passing out at the Estadio Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro — possibly due to extreme heat. Event organizer Time For Fun revealed on X (Twitter) that she was rushed to Salagdo Filho Hospital, but unfortunately didn’t make it.

Taylor added in her note:

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

What a complete tragedy.

In eerie footage recorded at the Friday night show, Taylor took a moment to address fans who needed water, saying into her mic:

“There’s people that need water, right here. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, please come and make sure that that happens.”

????| @taylorswift13 making sure a fan needing water gets attended to in the extreme heat ❤️ #RioDeJaneiroTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/UA7pwmnecP — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) November 17, 2023

Later on, fans could be heard chanting “water, water, water,” leading the Karma singer to stop her performance to address the situation:

“Sorry, it’s just it’s very hot, so if somebody says they need water when it’s this hot, they really need it. We don’t need to chant, it’s totally fine. But, we just need to get water to them”

See HERE.

So devastating. Our hearts are with all of Ana’s loved ones and Taylor during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

