Travis Kelce Lands In Buenos Aires For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour -- But She Had To POSTPONE Her Show! More Free Time!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to have some free time on their hands!

On Friday, according to DailyMail.com, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept his promise about supporting his girl during The Eras Tour when he landed in Buenos Aires. The 33-year-old music superstar is set to kick off the South American leg this weekend, and Travis previously hinted at spending his bye week “closer to the equator”, prompting fans to believe he’d be spending time with her. After reports of the couple having “detailed” plans on making long distance work, plus now him actually being in the Argentinian city — well, it looks like the rumors were true!

Not only that, he seemed to be the ONLY passenger on the plane. It looks like he went all that way by himself to see Taylor! SO romantic!

And now, she has some free time on her hands! The Anti Hero songstress put out a statement on Instagram letting fans know the inclement weather in Buenos Aires has caused her to postpone her Friday show to Sunday:

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!”

Taylor is going to have some free time with her man in South America! An upside for Travis, because with the Grammy winner not working, he can actually spend some quality time with her before he quickly has to return to KC for his own business.

They’re definitely putting in the work to be together — and maybe the universe is, too?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via NFL on NBC/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]