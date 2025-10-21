Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Taylor Swift Reacts To AJ McLean's Backstreet Boys Mashup With The Life Of A Showgirl! Fox Sports SLAMMED For 'Embarrassing' Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Parody! Backstreet Boys "I Want It That Way" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "Shape Of My Heart" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "Quit Playing Games With My Heart" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "Drowning" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "All I Have To Give" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "The One" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "Don't Want You Back" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "Siberia" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency Backstreet Boys "More Than That" Live At THE SPHERE! | Into The Millennium Las Vegas Residency

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reacts To AJ McLean's Backstreet Boys Mashup With The Life Of A Showgirl!

Taylor Swift Reacts To Backstreet Boys Mashup With The Life Of A Showgirl!

Taylor Swift and the Backstreet Boys?! Sign us up!

On Instagram Monday, frontman AJ McLean shared a new video jamming out to a mashup of his boy band’s song Everybody along with T-Swizzle’s new song Elizabeth Taylor from The Life of a Showgirl. In the caption of his video, he wrote:

“Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !”

Watch (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander James (@aj_mclean)

Cool!!

Related: Taylor Inviting EVERYONE To Wedding… Except Blake Lively!

Tay Tay saw it right away, too! In the comments, she excitedly said:

“OH HI AJ OH MY GOD”

See for yourself (below):

Taylor swift aj mclean comment
(c) AJ McLean/Instagram

Aww! Too cute!

We love to see legends supporting legends. What an exciting moment for the fangirl!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 21, 2025 14:40pm PDT

Share This