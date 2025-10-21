Taylor Swift Reacts To AJ McLean's Backstreet Boys Mashup With The Life Of A Showgirl!

Taylor Swift and the Backstreet Boys?! Sign us up!
On Instagram Monday, frontman AJ McLean shared a new video jamming out to a mashup of his boy band’s song Everybody along with T-Swizzle’s new song Elizabeth Taylor from The Life of a Showgirl. In the caption of his video, he wrote:
“Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !”
Watch (below):
Cool!!
Tay Tay saw it right away, too! In the comments, she excitedly said:
“OH HI AJ OH MY GOD”
See for yourself (below):
Aww! Too cute!
We love to see legends supporting legends. What an exciting moment for the fangirl!
Reactions, Perezcious readers?
