Taylor Swift Inviting EVERYONE To Wedding To Avoid Feud Speculation -- Except Blake Lively! OUCH!

The world’s most famous woman is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her football prince Travis Kelce, and she’s doing everything in her glitter-drenched power to make sure the big day goes off without a single Bad Blood headline.

But despite planning to throw the most star-studded, no-drama destination wedding of the DECADE, there’s one major name who allegedly won’t be getting the chance to RSVP “yes”… and it’s raising ALL the eyebrows in Hollywood.

Sources are claiming to Radar Online in a Monday report that Taylor Swift is going into FULL inclusion mode for her big day. That means friends, ex-collaborators, people who haven’t texted her in years — all getting a magical invite. She’s out here shutting down “who got snubbed” feud rumors before they can even begin.

But there’s one very, VERY noticeable name missing from that list: Blake Lively. Yes, you read that right. The same Blake who basically used to be Swift family. The same Blake whose kids’ names were sprinkled like fairy dust across the Folklore album!!! She has now allegedly been CUT from the guest list. Snubbed. Sidelined. Vanished!

So, what gives?? Apparently, Taylor’s no fool when it comes to wedding optics. She knows the moment the guest list goes public, people are gonna analyze every name, every table, every seating chart for hours. A source explained to Radar:

“Taylor wants this wedding to be completely drama-free. She’s aware that people will look at the guest list for signs of tension or old grudges. So she’s decided to invite broadly — everyone from past collaborators to industry friends — but Blake won’t be among them. Things have cooled between them, and Taylor doesn’t want awkward energy overshadowing the day.”

Wow!!!

Let’s not forget, the rumors started swirling when Taylor and Blake were caught in an icy limbo amid the It Ends With Us movie mess. There was all the hubbub around Justin Baldoni, and the lawsuits, and the depositions, and the text message, and then everything went nuclear. In the end, Blake and Taylor’s “bestie” dynamic fizzled like a LaCroix left open overnight. Just saying!

So now, even though Taylor says her wedding is going to be open-door, this alleged move to exclude Blake — if true — would seem to be very calculated. To that end, a source noted:

“Taylor knows the narrative that follows her — every friendship gets scrutinized. By inviting basically everyone relevant in her life — except Blake — she’s removing the oxygen for gossip and in-fighting. If people can’t point to who wasn’t invited, then they can’t build stories around feuds.”

Well… except in this case at least, they pretty much can! LOLz!

BTW, the wedding is reportedly being planned for after Tay’s next album drops, according to another insider who said:

“She’s in total control. Taylor’s will make her wedding her biggest celebration yet — not just for her and Travis, but for everyone who’s stood by her.”

The message couldn’t be louder: this isn’t just a wedding, but a power move.

Soooo… does that mean Blake just got checkmated?!

Sound OFF with your reactions to all this down in the comments (below)!

