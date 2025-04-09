Is This The Real Reason Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding Out With Travis Kelce?? 

Taylor Swift has been jetting around the world enjoying low-key and rare largely secret vacations with Travis Kelce since he wrapped up the NFL season. So far, it’s seemed like the pop star and athlete have just been enjoying some private time — something they totally deserve after busy work schedules! But is there a hidden reason for her staying out of the spotlight?

Taylor is currently facing a lawsuit from Florida artist Kimberly Marasco — who is having a REALLY hard time tracking down the singer to serve her! And this could threaten the whole suit.

According to Newsweek on Tuesday, Kimberly has accused the Grammy winner of copyright infringement, but she’s now having “extreme difficulties” serving the superstar. Kimberly is a poet who has published two poetry books. She has claimed Taylor’s songs and music videos have “creative elements” that copy her work without permission or credit, naming songs and videos from several albums including Lover and Folklore. She’s filed two suits asking for more than $30 million in damages in total.

Kimberly filed a motion on Monday pointing out that service is challenging because of Taylor’s out-of-state residence and personal security. Someone reportedly tried to serve Taylor at a Cali property last month but couldn’t find her and security wouldn’t give them any information about her whereabouts. And the reason this really matters is because this isn’t the first time this has happened!

The writer actually filed a similar suit against the Anti-Hero artist before, but when she was unable to serve the vocalist in a timely manner, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed T-Swift from the case! Prior to the dismissal, Kimberly pointed out there were several reasons that serving Taylor couldn’t be completed, including all the travel she was doing at the time for The Eras Tour. She even accused the performer of “hiding” her homes under trusts and LLCs, making it difficult to track her down. That said, while Taylor was dismissed, the claims against Taylor Swift Productions haven’t been dropped (though they’re fighting to dismiss the claims) and the case is ongoing.

Her current suit was filed against Taylor, songwriters Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Universal Music Group Inc., and Republic Records in February and the same judge is presiding over the case. All the other defendants have acknowledged receipt of the court papers, with the Plaintiff stating that affidavits of service were returned and filed by Universal Music Group on March 4, Republic Records and Antonoff on March 7, and Dessner on March 11. But the case is now being held up because of Taylor!

In her motion, Kimberly asked the judge for clarification about a deadline for the defendants to respond to the lawsuit. Last month, Judge Cannon ordered that “no Defendant shall file a response or answer until all Defendants in this action have been served.” She claimed this will help “better manage the orderly progress of the case.” Once they’ve all been served, they can choose to respond together or separately within the time given to the last defendant to respond, which would be Taylor.

But now Kimberly wants some clarity about whether an extension to respond to the lawsuit applies to them all or just Taylor. She wrote:

“Plaintiff is concerned that tying all defendants’ response deadlines to the service of Taylor Swift — who is particularly difficult to serve — may unduly delay the case and prejudice Plaintiff, especially if the service of the other four defendants is later contested.”

The filing also noted:

“In a prior lawsuit, Plaintiff experienced a dismissal due to a late challenge to service despite a returned affidavit, leaving insufficient time to re-attempt service. Plaintiff wishes to avoid a similar outcome here.”

The judge has not responded at this time. This all sounds very complicated! Do U think Taylor is purposefully hiding out or is this just a coincidence? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]