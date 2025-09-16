Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Loved-Up Date Night For Patrick Mahomes' 30th Birthday!

Taylor Swift didn’t stay in hiding for long!

After the Kansas City Chiefs‘ disappointing loss on Sunday, the pop star joined her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his pal Patrick Mahomes‘ 30th birthday party! Right after the game, the friends gathered at the football stars’ new steakhouse, 1587 Prime.

In a cute photo posted to Instagram after the bash, country star Kane Brown shared a snap of him and his wife, Katelyn Brown, with Pat, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the newly engaged couple! Celebrating ’em all, he wrote in the caption:

“Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT thanks for hosting us Britt “

The couples gathered for the pic at the bottom of an elegant staircase. The tight end kept his arm wrapped around the singer as he flashed a big smile in his (controversial) game day fit. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner stunned in a plaid vest and miniskirt set by Simkhai, Gucci platform heels, and a Chanel necklace. She looked relaxed and happy — a relief for fans after her concerning, low-profile game entrance.

In the second slide of Kane’s post, he shared a video of Patrick blowing out candles on a birthday cake as his wife cheered him on. Check it out:

Sports commentator Chandler Parsons‘ wife, Haylee Parsons, also took to the ‘gram to share the sweetest snap of Chandler with the New Heights host. Just look how jolly the human exclamation point was!

Aw!

Looks like it was a lot of fun!

BTW, Patrick’s birthday is actually on Wednesday, so there’s plenty more celebrating to come for him! Happy early b-day!

Reactions? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kane Brown/Instagram]