Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans! Sources Spill!

Although fans are calling the upcoming nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce an American “royal wedding” after the engagement announcement this month, they shouldn’t expect a ceremony at anything close to that level!

According to an insider spilling to Page Six on Wednesday, the pop star and the football player already have an idea of what they want for their special day, and it’s nothing huge! Don’t expect the kind of wedding extravaganza the Palace puts on, with tons of onlookers in the crowd, the whole thing televised. The couple reportedly wants to keep it “private” with family and friends only:

“It will be more casual than people think.”

We get it! Taylor and Travis hope to keep it intimate! Make sure to tell Martha Stewart that if they actually hire her to plan! LOLz! But do we at least get the typical Vogue shot of the dress? Fans will want to see it — or really anything from the big day! We hope so! We’re envisioning a Vivienne Westwood number like she wore during the Eras Tour…

An insider for The US Sun also said they’ll keep the wedding somewhat small, with a “maximum of 100 people.” We have an idea of who is on the guest list — their parents, siblings, besties Selena Gomez, Abigail Anderson, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Aric Jones… All the people they’re really close to, pretty much! But not all the Hollywood squad, not if it’s going to stay intimate.

As for the location of the wedding? Nashville? KC? NYC?? Surprisingly, the source said the area around Lake Como in Northern Italy is a “dream location” for Taylor and Travis. They reportedly love it there, so it would be a perfect place to say “I do!”

Of course, a destination wedding can make it harder to keep the whole thing secret… but they’re used to the cloak-and-dagger routine by now. They should be able to figure it out!

So… when exactly will this dream wedding take place? Shockingly, a lot sooner than you’d think! The US Sun source claimed it could happen either at the end of the NFL season early next year (say, late February or March, to steer clear of the Super Bowl?) or in the summer of 2026, adding:

“Travis is also most likely going to retire at the end of the season and wants to start a family by late 2026 or early 2027, after he is done with football. He is looking forward to building a life with Taylor and taking the next step.”

Next year! Wow! We would’ve imagined Tay having a fall wedding… But guess not! These two apparently don’t want to wait! Taylor and Travis may need a lot of people — even Martha — to get this show on the road quickly if they plan to get hitched by early next year or in the summer!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Good Morning America/Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]