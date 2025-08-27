Watch College Professor CANCEL CLASS After Dropping Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Bombshell On Students!

We’ve seen a lot of freakout videos of people hearing the news Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. And we’ve loved every one! But this is pretty unique…

Not only does this college professor greet his students by dropping the breaking news on ’em — so you get a whole classroom going wild all at once… But also, he immediately tells them

“Hello class, as you know we were supposed to have a biochem midterm today, but… Taylor and Travis just got engaged.”

He then motions to the screen behind him, where he’s projected their Instagram announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It’s clear some of the students have been busy cramming and didn’t hear about it yet, because the gasps and squeals in the crowd are AMAZING!

Related: Trav Transformed His Backyard Into Tay’s Lover Era

And the prof is just as distracted, admitting over the din:

“Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus. Class is canceled, get out of here.”

And one student wastes no time RUNNING OUT, presumably to go freak out with their friends! See the exciting moment from two different angles (below)!

OMG we LOVE this!!! We guess, the English and PE teacher are getting married… but the biochem professor is pretty darn cool, too!

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram.]