Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Planning: Martha Stewart Offers Her Services!! OMG!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to be thrown into the thick of things when it comes to wedding planning… but they don’t have to go it alone! Not if Martha Stewart has anything to say about it, at least!

So, as we’ve been reporting, the Mean singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got engaged after Travis popped the question and Taylor gave him a resounding yes. The whole world is still very much going crazy over the actual engagement itself, so nobody has yet turned to thinking about wedding planning. Well, nobody but Martha!

Just a few hours after the engagement news blew up across the internet on Tuesday, the lifestyle guru took to her Instagram account and popped AWF.

In a very funny and jaw-droopingly endearing post, the 84-year-old shared a video clip of herself sipping a glass of wine alongside a pic from the proposal. The clip also included audio of Martha saying this while drinking:

“Mmm, the nectar of the Gods.”

Then, the lifestyle show legend added this in her caption:

“ It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner “

Ummm!!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG!

We can’t even imagine it. And yet at the same time, we totally can imagine it. And now we want it to happen! Here’s hoping!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

