Teacher & Her Boyfriend Charged With Sex Trafficking Of 16-Year-Old Student

A Nebraska teacher and her boyfriend are potentially facing life in prison after an investigation revealed a disturbing trafficking allegation.

Elizabeth Love, 36, and Jarid Krause, 43, were arrested on Friday after startling accusations of sex trafficking of a minor. According to the Holdrege Police Department, an unnamed 16-year-old “reported inappropriate interactions with the couple over the past few weeks,” which led to the department’s joint investigation with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Minden Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Department of Justice.

Per Nebraska-TV, the teen told authorities that while in a vehicle with Love back in August, she overheard a phone call between them — where Krause told Love he wanted to have sex with the minor. Love is accused of later informing the teen she “would be willing to share” her boyfriend Krause, which made the teen “uncomfortable.”

WTF?!

The minor told investigators she had plans to attend the State Fair with Love, but decided to have her aunt come pick her up after the absurd comment.

Related: Rich Housewife Blames Christian Louboutin Heels For Manslaughter Charge!

Fast forward to October 11, the teen claimed Love picked her up and brought her to her home where Krause was. There, the man allegedly guided the teen upstairs to a bedroom and made a request that made the teen feel like he wanted to have intercourse. She said she declined and asked to leave. The couple honored her request, and security footage shows the teen walking home with Love following closely behind in her car. According to an affidavit, the teen eventually got in the vehicle and agreed to letting Love drive her the rest of the way home.

Damn, sounds like the teen handled all of this really well, considering.

During her forensic interview, the 16-year-old claimed she had known Love since she was in seventh grade and that the pair had “developed a close relationship which has evolved into talking about things going on in [her] life beyond the normal scope of a speech therapist/educator,” according to the affidavit. They regularly chatted via text, Facebook Messenger, and email. The student also revealed she once had plans to move in with Love so she could enroll in a school in another district!

What a gross betrayal! Love was clearly someone this teen trusted!

After the bedroom incident, the girl changed her mind about moving in… but she didn’t tell anyone right away. She said Love apologized and paid her $100 in $20 increments to keep quiet about it. However when confronted about the cash, Love claimed it was for the teen to put towards a new phone — not “hush money.” Hmm.

Now, correspondences between Love and Krause have led cops to believe other minors may have been victimized as well. Dating back to early April, investigators found texts discussing the teen and whether or not she would be “feeling” having intercourse. Per the affidavit, they even created a “code phrase” that would let Love know “if she’s interested or not.” And if she wasn’t interested…

According to documents, Love and Krause texted about hoping everything “works out” ahead of the August phone call incident. Love noted “if she doesn’t want to, then I’ll keep looking.” Krause wrote:

“We’ll find the girl that appreciates us for what we are and provide. Someone who sees the value of our family and one that loves us both more than anything.”

Love responded by asking if they should “start the paperwork for foster care,” to which Krause wrote:

“Do you think it’s time for that? It’s a huge risk. We might not find the right girl for us.”

Love responded:

“I know. But I also don’t have to take them all. Even though I want to. Haha.”

WTF!

Authorities are viewing all of this as evidence of their intent. The pair have been charged with sex trafficking a minor, while Love was also hit with sexual grooming by a school employee.

The HPD reported the investigation is still “ongoing” and that “law enforcement is not aware of any inappropriate interactions with other current or former students,” but that they’re “interested in speaking with anyone who has any additional information about this current allegation or who may have had prior interactions with Ms. Love or Mr. Krause, which they now believe is suspicious” — particularly because of Elizabeth’s reach:

“Ms. Love has been an educator/transition coordinator within ESU-11 for a number of years, and in that role, she travels to as many as 15 schools or public-school districts throughout South Central Nebraska.”

That’s such a terrifying thought.

The couple are currently being held at the Phelps County Jail with bonds set at $250,000 cash each. If convicted of their charges, the pair face “life imprisonment and lifetime placement on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. They’re currently slated to appear in Phelps County Court on October 27.

The Holdrege Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (308) 995-4407.

Our thoughts are with the teen and any others who may have been affected by Love and Krause.

[Images via Phelps County Sheriff’s Office]