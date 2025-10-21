Rich Housewife Who Killed Pedestrian With Porsche Blames Christian Louboutin Heels In Manslaughter Trial!

A rich housewife has been accused of manslaughter — but is blaming the whole thing on her designer heels.

On April 19, 2023 tragedy quite literally struck Joseph McMullin. After a first date with a woman named Briana Iturrino in Houston, Texas, the pair decided to end their night with a sweet treat from Voodoo Doughnuts. At around 2:25 a.m. local time, the pair set out on a half a mile walk back from the dessert shop to their vehicles. However, speeding headlights in the distance quickly approached and changed things forever.

During a court appearance on Friday, Iturrino recalled a Porsche 911 Carrera barely missing her as it whipped by. However, when she turned to check in with McMullin, he was nowhere to be seen… Because he was struck by the sports car and launched 30 feet in another direction. Iturrino said:

“I thought he had gotten out of the way, because I couldn’t find him.”

Tragically, McMullin was pronounced dead at the scene due to his severe injuries sustained in the crash. And behind the wheel was drunk and high housewife Kristina Chambers.

Chambers was arrested at the scene, but made bail a few days later and has reportedly been living a lavish life since… But McMullin’s family has since launched a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against her.

During Friday’s court date, prosecutors accused Chambers of going bar hopping with friends in the hours before she struck McMullin and consumed at least six alcoholic beverages, according to the Houston Chronicle. Citing medical records, the outlet reported Chambers had a blood alcohol level of 0.301 — which is four times the legal limit. Prosecutors also claimed she used cocaine, as small bags of the illegal substance were allegedly found in her purse and in the backseat of her Porsche. They further alleged Chambers was driving at speeds of up to 70mph with friends in the vehicle as she approached the curb McMullin and his date were walking on.

However, Chambers’ legal team argues the crash was beyond her control. Attorney Mark Thiessen argued the site of the crash was “dangerous” due to a sudden curve in the road, which was reportedly caused accidents in the past:

“This is one of Houston’s most dangerous curves.”

He went on to call the fatality a “freak accident” — because of Chambers’ HIGH HEELS. Per the Houston Chronicle, he claimed that Chambers’ Christian Louboutin heels got wedged behind the gas pedal, leading to the devastating outcome.

WHAT?! Is that seriously their argument?? Maybe try not getting behind the wheel if you’re drunk and high! AND in heels! Insanity!

Prosecutor Andrew Figliuzzi sees things differently:

“She was itching to show off her sports car.”

Alfredo Ponce, manager of nearby Slick Willie’s pool hall, also took the stand, claiming he’d seen multiple crashes there before, but none this bad. He also claimed Chambers’ vehicle reeked of alcohol.

In the McMullin family’s lawsuit, they also name Chamber’s ex-husband Xuan Si, who filed for divorce just days after she was released on bail. Si is accused of negligent entrustment for purchasing the luxury sports car for Chambers, which was reportedly paid for in $100,000 cash just DAYS before the fatality. The victim’s family blame Si for entrusting Chambers despite being aware she was an “unfit driver” due to her alleged history of substance abuse.

Si has denied the accusations, claiming Chambers purchased the vehicle for herself using funds from a joint bank account. He further denied having knowledge of Chambers’ alleged drinking and drug problem, and claimed he had never seen her consume either… However, Chambers allegedly informed a social worker days after the crash she would consume four to five alcoholic beverages at least two nights a week.

Additionally, Sebastian Lopez, who was in the vehicle with Chambers at the time of the crash, claimed she was an “alcoholic” and said Si was well aware of that and her alleged drug abuse.

A second friend in the vehicle told the McMullin family’s lawyers that Chambers bragged about her Porsche’s high speeds, according to court records.

Chambers has been charged with manslaughter, but has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

[Image via Houston Police]