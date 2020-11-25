Former Teacher Sentenced To Prison After Sexually Assaulting Teen Couple!

A 40-year-old teacher will be spending two decades behind bars after confessing to sexually assaulting a teen student and his girlfriend in a van.

According to reports, Leticia Lowery (pictured above) was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child. Court records obtained by Click2Houston.com state the Texas educator assaulted a 14-year-old boy in her home in November 2019. Then, during a separate encounter, Lowery allegedly encouraged a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act on the boy in a van while she watched.

Related: Kris Jenner Accused Of ‘Intimate Physical Contact’ With Bodyguard

After the hearing, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Laura Bond voiced approval for the plea agreement, telling the local news outlet:

“It prevented the children involved that she victimized and sexually assaulted from having to testify and I think that’s a win all day.”

Authorities were first approached by the victim’s mother after she started to suspect the boy and Lowery were having an inappropriate relationship. Investigators told her to start monitoring the boy’s cell phone, which led her to discover alleged text messages between her son and Lowery that were “sexual in nature,” according to the complaint.

The mother then confronted the boy, allegedly prompting him to confess to having sexual intercourse with the teacher at her home on November 1, 2019. The Montgomery County D.A. noted in a statement:

“Lowery has been a teacher and a private tutor with several places of employment over her years in education. She took advantage of her access to children to manipulate her victims and use them for her own sexual satisfaction.”

So disgusting: the very definition of a predator!

Bond went on to dispel the common misconception that female predators are somehow less dangerous than their male counterparts, explaining:

“I think oftentimes when people hear about offenses that are committed by a female against a male child, people tend to minimize it but the effect on the child is still the same. Her taking responsibility and pleading to 20 years in prison is a statement on the fact that she knew what Montgomery County and the community and jurors would’ve sentenced her to.”

Allegedly, this teacher preyed on other boys as well.

Aside from her conviction in Montgomery County, she has a pending case in Harris County, Texas, where she has been accused of soliciting a 15-year-old boy for sex online. For that alleged incident, Lowery has been charged with online solicitation of a child, and faces trial next year — however, she has pled not guilty in that case.

[Image via Harris County Sheriff’s Office]