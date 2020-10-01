Kris Jenner Accused Of ‘Intimate Physical Contact’ With Bodyguard In Shocking Sexual Harassment Lawsuit!

Sounds like Kris Jenner’s ex-bodyguard could’ve used a bodyguard of his own?

The KarJenner matriarch is the target of a lawsuit filed by her former security guard, Marc McWilliams, who accused the 64-year-old of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, racial discrimination, and gender discrimination.

According to legal docs obtained by The Blast, the bodyguard alleges he was the victim of a “pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct” at the hands of the KUWTK star after he was assigned the security details for both Kris and Kourtney Kardashian starting in May 2017.

McWilliams claims that during his tenure with Kris, who was one of his direct superiors, the momager “embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with Plaintiff of an inappropriate and sexual nature.” The ex-bodyguard also accuses Kim Kardashian West’s mother of a “persistent and shocking pattern of sexual harassment and gender discrimination,” which allegedly included:

“[Comments] directed at Plaintiff of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff’s physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff’s sexual activities, comments suggesting that Plaintiff engage in a romantic and sexual relationship, and comments concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees.”

Yeesh.

The accuser also alleges that Kris was responsible for “repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact” with his body, claiming that the unwanted contact included:

“Massaging (his) neck, shoulders, arms and back without consent, causing her hand to rest on (his) thigh and groin, causing her pelvis to rub against (his) back and/or rear-end without consent or approval, causing her hands to come into contact with (his) rear-end without consent or approval, [and] exposing portions of her body to Plaintiff in a lewd or suggestive manner.”

McWilliams claims that he eventually “expressly informed” the reality star that her behavior was unwelcome and asked her to “immediately cease and desist” any such further misconduct. The situation was allegedly brought to the HR department of the security company, but the lawsuit states that no action was taken.

Moreover, the alleged victim claims he was intentionally retaliated against for “his complaints concerning unwanted sexual advances and other harassment,” adding that Kris and co. “fabricated” false disciplinary excuses for “tardiness” and “false claims of a poor attitude.”

Eventually, McWilliams was fired on September 12, 2018, and immediately filed a claim with the Department Of Fair Employment and Housing over the incident. He claims that Kris and Kourtney, who was also named as a defendant in the suit, then engaged in “harassment, intimidation, and otherwise threatening misconduct in an effort to dissuade or prevent (him) from bringing any form of action.”

In addition to the sexual harassment claims, the alleged victim, who is Black, alleges he was “routinely subjected to discrimination based upon (his) race.” He lists the alleged incidents of racial discrimination as “pervasive and cruel mockery, harassment, belittling, and otherwise humiliating mistreatment by defendants due to (his) race,” and claims he was “wrongfully terminated, in part, due to discrimination by defendants based upon race.”

The bodyguard didn’t name an exact figure for the damages he’s seeking, but his legal team believes he has suffered “severe and permanent pain and suffering and a severe shock and injury to the nervous system,” as a result of his mistreatment.

Unsurprisingly, Kris and Kourt deny all the allegations made by the alleged victim. Their lawyer, Marty Singer, tells the outlet:

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction without a scrap of truth to them. Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’s house. Furthermore, Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future. Significantly, the guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim. Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so. It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

Wow.

