Teddi Mellencamp Changes Her Mind On Major Divorce Decision

Teddi Mellencamp is making some changes in her divorce filings.

As we’ve been following, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in the middle of a messy divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage. It’s all gotten worse since the rumor came out she had an affair with a married horse trainer, and the fallout led to the couple’s split. But not everything is getting nastier…

As for all the divorce deets, she had filed for sole physical and legal custody of the pair’s kids. But now that’s changing.

At first, Teddi only wanted to offer Edwin “reasonable and frequent” visitation with their three children, Dove, 4, Cruz, 10, and Slate, 12. In new filings made on Friday, though, she’s changing her tune to ask for joint physical and legal custody of the trio. She also changed the date of separation in the filings to October 20. What didn’t change is the reason for splitting, which she filed as irreconcilable differences. Hmm.

This change to the filings means the 43-year-old is agreeing to her ex’s original request for joint custody. We wonder what changed her mind! Of course, it’s good when things become more amicable for the kiddos’ sake, but we can’t deny all the drama that’s surrounded this split. Hopefully they can continue to work this out peacefully for the sake of their little ones.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

