Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Her Silence After Affair Bombshell -- Says There Are ‘Multiple Sides To Every Story’!

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting for Teddi Mellencamp to talk about her shocking alleged affair with her married horse trainer! The good news is she finally addressed the scandal this week! But the bad news? She refuses to get into it!

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star acknowledged the elephant in the room at the top of the episode of her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two Ts in a Pod. As we said, though, this is not a tell-all here. In fact, she stressed she won’t “confirm or deny anything” about the drama! Teddi said:

“I’m sure everyone has seen everything all over the World Wide Web. What I can say, which I’m trying — There’s multiple sides to every story. I’m not going to confirm or deny anything, but there’s many people involved, and I once again say the same statement I said before –– the kids, they’re the priority and so for the time being, that’s all I’m going to discuss on this.”

Related: Love Is Blind‘s Brittany Had A Secret BF — And Is Cheating On Him With Mod Sun!

Teddi talks about other Bravolebrity cheating scandals — ones where kids are involved — on her podcast, but she won’t discuss her own! It seems a bit hypocritical, no? Teddi knows people may think she is a “hypocrite” right now. However, she doesn’t care. Tamra even chimed in to point out that “there’s a time and a place” for the 43-year-old television personality to open up about everything but things “need to be kept private” for now. Hmm. Teddi added:

“Small kids are involved. You don’t wanna throw other people under the bus. Like, there’s just so much that I am not ready to process or talk about or involve the kids in.”

Teddi doesn’t want to “throw other people under the bus”? What? Is she hinting at her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave’s alleged affair that happened years ago? Or is she talking about Simon Schröeder, the man she had an affair with? She doesn’t say. Instead, the reality star concluded by saying she hopes fans “can just understand” her need for privacy:

“There’s always, in every situation gonna be somebody who is vocal and someone who is not, and I know in my world of recapping ‘Housewives,’ I’m pretty vocal. But when it comes to kids and other people’s lives that didn’t sign up for this or did sign up for this, I got to just take a beat. But I’m still here, and I’m showing up for work, and I’m doing the best that I can.”

If Teddi was worried about the kids and other people’s lives, she would not have allegedly become involved with another woman’s husband in the first place, even traveling with him to Florida while Karli Postel was at home giving birth to their second child! She also would not have allegedly continued the affair after she got caught the first time and promised it would never happen again! Just sayin’! The accountability coach needs to start taking some accountability…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Simon Schröeder/Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram, Nicky Nelson/WENN]