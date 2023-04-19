Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Once Had A One-Night-Stand With Matt Damon!

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave bedded a BIG star back in the day!

She just doesn’t want anyone to know. And she’s pissed that pal Tamra Judge can’t stop dishing in Instagram DMs. Oops!

On Tuesday, Teddi and Tamra popped up on SiriusXM‘s Jeff Lewis Live to talk about their podcast Two T’s In A Pod. During the talk, the Bravo vets got on old hookups. Judge revealed how Teddi previously divulged an early 2000s hookup with a star before walking back the name:

“[Teddi] mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, ‘take that guy’s name out.’ And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM and I’ll tell you who it is.'”

Laughing at how Tamra can’t stop spreading it, Teddi wailed:

“She tells people on the DMs. I’m like, ‘Stop telling people!’ I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?!”

Ha!!

With his curiosity piqued, host Jeff Lewis asked the ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to explain herself. So, Teddi dished. She was 20 years old at the time — which would make this roughly 2002 — and used a fake ID to get into a club where she allegedly met this A-lister:

“He was probably 30. Ten years older. I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”

And without saying the name, Mellencamp added:

“He has a very famous best friend as well.”

Hmmm…

Finally, Matt Damon‘s name came up after Judge offered a clue about the star’s initials being “MD.” Lewis and the rest began guessing, and Damon’s name was first out. Teddi tried to walk it back, tho:

“You guys! There’s so many other MDs out there. There’s Matt Dillon. There’s Michael Douglas.”

True. But Michael Douglas wasn’t her 2002 hookup. We are pretty sure of that. LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious exchange for yourself (below):

Well then!!

Of course, the former RHOBH star has since married Edwin Arroyave. The two share four kids and all the fun family trappings that come with it. Damon has long since moved on, too. He’s been married to Luciana Bozán Barroso since 2005. They have had three daughters and parent a fourth Luciana had from a previous marriage.

Still, what a blast from the past!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]